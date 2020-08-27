The Best Thrillers To Stream On Netflix Right Now

Jurassic Park (1993)

A pair of paleontologists (Sam Neill and Laura Dern) and others accept an invitation to a zoo harboring dinosaurs bred from prehistoric DNA - a dream come true that soon becomes a nightmare when a malfunction causes the main attractions to break free.

Why It's A Good Option For Thriller Fans: Based on the novel by Michael Crichton, Jurassic Park was the third time Steven Spielberg became the most profitable filmmaker of all time for this awe-inspiring, epic parable of the grave consequences of ambition, brought to life by cutting edge visual effects that remain timeless nearly three decades later.

