Megan Fox Speaks Out On 'Cancel Culture' After Defending Michael Bay And Her Transformers Work

Back in June, the famed Transformer filmmaker made headlines when a 2009 interview between Megan Fox and Jimmy Kimmel started circling around social media. In the appearance, the New Girl star talked about donning a bikini in a club when she was an extra in Bad Boys II at 15 years old. When the sequence was shot, Fox said she was not allowed to sit at the bar due to her age. She had said that Bay’s way around it was to have her dance as water falled on to her. Fox’s work in the film can be seen for maybe all of six seconds in the 2003 action film starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.