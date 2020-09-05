12 Movies To Watch On Streaming If You Like Alexandra Daddario

Leave a Comment
She has (just barely) survived a cataclysmic earthquake and, also, an investigation into a Malibu drug trend (despite only being a lifeguard). However, neither San Andreas nor even Baywatch are available to stream anywhere at the moment. On the plus side, that gives admirers of Alexandra Daddario a chance to become more acquainted with her movie career than they may have realized they should be.
The 34-year-old actress is best known as a scream queen, romantic comedy royalty, and for her memorable guest appearances on various hit TV dramas, such as HBO’s True Detective, in which she played Woody Harrelson’s girlfriend. Yet, even if you consider yourself a die-hard fan of Alexandra Daddario, there are plenty of other notable performances of hers from the big screen that you could have possibly missed out on. Lucikly, most of them are just one click away.
Among the following films below that all feature the talented star, you may already consider a few of them to be a favorite of yours, while there may be some that, unfortunately, flew under your radar. How about we solve that for you by taking a look at 12 Alexandra Daddario movies available to stream right this moment on many of your favorites streaming platforms and beyond, starting with the cinematic franchise role that, arguably, made her a household name.
The Percy Jackson Movies (Disney+)
Inspired by the series of novels by Rick Riordan, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and its sequel subtitled Sea of Monsters, essentially, serve as the Greek mythology fan’s answer to Harry Potter, following the titular teenage son of Poseidon (Logan Lerman) as he learns how to use his demigod abilities against evil forces.
Why It's A Good Option for Alexandra Daddario Fans: In her breakout film role, Alexandra Daddario gives a winning performance as Percy Jackson’s friend-turned-love interest Annabeth Chase, a brave and willing warrior who also happens to be the daughter of Athena, in both the 2010 first installment from director Chris Columbus and Thor Freudenthal’s follow-up from 2013.
The Squid And The Whale (Netflix, Amazon Prime, Tubi)
An angsty teen (Jesse Eisenberg) and his younger brother (Owen Kline) are forced to take sides when their uptight professor father (Jeff Daniels) and unfaithful writer mother (Laura Linney) decide to split up in mid-1980s Brooklyn.
Why It's A Good Option for Alexandra Daddario Fans: Although her very small role is only credited as “Pretty Girl,” The Squid and the Whale, which has no connection to writer and director Noah Baumbach’s later film Marriage Story (aside from being an Academy Award-nominated divorce dramedy), is still worth checking out to see Alexandra Daddario making her 2005 feature film debut.
Texas Chainsaw (Hulu, Amazon Prime)
After learning that her late grandmother has left a large estate in her name, a young woman and her friends make a trip to the Lone Star State to collect the inheritance, only to fall prey to a grotesque killer who intends to collect their limbs.
Why It's A Good Option for Alexandra Daddario Fans: As the title makes clear, Texas Chainsaw (originally released as 3D feature in 2013) is yet another reboot of Tobe Hooper’s nightmarish masterpiece that introduced the world to the power-tool wielding, cannibalistic Leatherface and the first mainstream film to secure Alexandra Daddario as a bonafide scream queen.
The Choice (Tubi)
A veterinarian (Benjamin Walker) has a passionate affair with his next door neighbor (Teresa Palmer) that is cut short by the return of her traveling doctor boyfriend (Tom Welling), leaving her with a difficult to decision to make.
Why It's A Good Option for Alexandra Daddario Fans: Fans of author Nicholas Sparks, a seasoned master of mixing romance with tragedy in coastal regions, usually, will probably fall hard for this 2016 adaptation of his novel The Choice, in which Alexandra Daddario plays the surprisingly supportive girlfriend of Benjamin Walker’s adulterous protagonist.
Burying The Ex (Hoopla)
A horror fan’s (the late, great Anton Yelchin) relationship with the girl of his dreams (Alexandra Daddario) is interrupted by the return of his manipulative last girlfriend (Ashley Greene), who died in an accident months earlier.
Why It's A Good Option for Alexandra Daddario Fans: You could consider Alexandra Daddario’s character in Burying the Ex, a fun rom-zom-com from legendary B-movie director Joe Dante, as a reversal of her role in The Choice, and from an extremely different angle, by playing the new girlfriend of a protagonist with a very unsupportive ex who also happens to be a zombie.
When We First Met (Netflix)
Noah (Adam Devine) has spent the past three years wondering what caused him to be left in the friend zone with Avery (Alexandra Daddario), but learning that she is engaged, he receives the chance to revisit their first meeting and figure out how to win over her heart.
Why It's A Good Option for Alexandra Daddario Fans: While it is not her first romantic comedy, the 2018 Netflix original film When We First Met is one of the sweetest in the genre starring Alexandra Daddario and one of the more intriguing, thanks to its fun time travel element.
Baked In Brooklyn (Amazon Prime, Tubi)
After losing his job at a consulting firm, a young man (Silicon Valley’s Josh Brener) resorts to selling weed as his primary source of income despite his lack of experience and the concern of his new girlfriend (Alexandra Daddario) and friends.
Why It's A Good Option for Alexandra Daddario Fans: Baked in Brooklyn, a semi-autobiographical story from first-time writer David Shapiro and the feature-length debut of director Rory Rooney, is yet another endearing comedy starring Alexandra Daddario as the unlikely love interest of an underachieving average joe.
We Summon The Darkness (Netflix)
A trio of heavy metal fans (Alexandra Daddario, Maddie Hasson, and Amy Forsyth) on their way to a show invite a group of aspiring rockers to a secluded backwoods mansion where the nightmarish imagery of their favorite music becomes horrifying reality.
Why It's A Good Option for Alexandra Daddario Fans: Set during the backdrop of the late-1980s’ satanic panic, 2019’s We Summon the Darkness is a lean throwback slasher classics with a supernatural twist and a killer soundtrack on which star Alexandra Daddario also serves as producer.
The Babysitters (Amazon Prime, Tubi)
A high school junior (Katherine Waterston) strikes up an idea to start a babysitting service as a front for a sex worker ring after one of her married employers (John Leguizamo) boosts her fee after a some unexpected alone time.
Why It's A Good Option for Alexandra Daddario Fans: In David Ross’ sole directorial effort, 2007’s The Babysitters, a then 21-year-old Alexander Daddario plays Barbra Yates, one of many young girls who volunteers for the risqué job for a little extra cash in this shocking drama.
Hall Pass (HBO Max)
Feeling under-appreciated, a pair of suburban mothers (Jenna Fisher and Christina Applegate) give their horny husbands (Owen Wilson and Jason Sudeikis) permission to do whatever they would like without the limitations of marriage for a week.
Why It's A Good Option for Alexandra Daddario Fans: Alexandra Daddario, essentially, portrays a more comedic take on her role in The Babysitters in Hall Pass, a 2011 raunch fest from the brotherly duo behind There’s Something About Mary, as a collegian hired as a babysitter by Owen Wilson, who believes she is coming onto him because, as she reveals later, she “kind of was.”
The Layover (Hulu)
After a hurricane puts their flight to Fort Lauderdale on delay, a Seattle English teacher (Alexandra Daddario) and her cosmetic saleswoman best friend (Kate Upton) spend the time competing for the affection of a handsome passenger (Matt Barr) while stuck in St. Louis.
Why It's A Good Option for Alexandra Daddario Fans: The Layover is a good example of what to put on during a girls’ night to help you better appreciate the friends you have, especially after witnessing what a petty rivalry Alexandra Daddario and Kate Upton immediately develop over a random dude in this 2017 romantic comedy from director William H. Macy (yes, the same William H. Macy from Shameless).
Can You Keep A Secret? (HBO Max)
Believing that her plane is about to crash, a woman (Alexandra Daddario) impulsively confesses her deepest secrets to the man sitting next to her (Tyler Hoechlin), who actually turns out to be the CEO of her company.
Why It's A Good Option for Alexandra Daddario Fans: In addition to playing the lead, Alexandra Daddario also produces Can You Keep a Secret?, based on the novel by Sophie Kinsella, which is yet another comedy of her about a chance encounter with a handsome stranger on a plane that leads to a problematic romance.
What do you think? Have you found (or rediscovered) your favorite Alexandra Daddario movie from our list, would you rather just stick with her adventure with The Rock? Let us know in the comments and be sure to check back for additional information and updates on the talented beauty, as well as even more of our own recommendations for movies and TV shows to check out on streaming, here on CinemaBlend.