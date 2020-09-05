12 Movies To Watch On Streaming If You Like Alexandra Daddario

The Percy Jackson Movies (Disney+)

Inspired by the series of novels by Rick Riordan, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and its sequel subtitled Sea of Monsters, essentially, serve as the Greek mythology fan’s answer to Harry Potter, following the titular teenage son of Poseidon (Logan Lerman) as he learns how to use his demigod abilities against evil forces.

Why It's A Good Option for Alexandra Daddario Fans: In her breakout film role, Alexandra Daddario gives a winning performance as Percy Jackson’s friend-turned-love interest Annabeth Chase, a brave and willing warrior who also happens to be the daughter of Athena, in both the 2010 first installment from director Chris Columbus and Thor Freudenthal’s follow-up from 2013.

Stream the Percy Jackson Movies on Disney+ here.