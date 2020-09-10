The Eternals’ Kumail Nanjiani Responds To The Movie’s Delay (And Wait For Audiences To See His Ripped Body)

It feels as though it's been a long, cold winter without another Marvel movie to drop our jaws over and pick apart; since summer 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, in fact. So the actual world has gone through its own cataclysmic event or two since we last saw a fresh-faced Peter Parker fight off against Mysterio in London, but that’s exactly what these heroes are for, right? Eternals is the next big team film to look forward to, and it was delayed to early 2021.