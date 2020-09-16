Anthony Ramos Talks Watching Hamilton On Disney+ With Jasmine Cephas-Jones For The Very First Time

Leave a Comment
There are hit Broadway shows, and then there's Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton. The hip hop tale of America's founding became a pop culture sensation when it debuted in 2016, sweeping the Tony Awards and winning both a Grammy and Pulitzer Prize in the process. Now Disney+ subscribers can be in the room where it happened thanks to Disney+'s Hamilton movie starring the original cast. This includes actor/recording artist Anthony Ramos, who recently explained what it was like watching the show alongside fiancee and co-star Jasmine Cephas Jones.
Hamilton made Anthony Ramos a household name, thanks to his duel roles as John Laurens and Philip Schuyler. But aside from elevating the actor's career, Ramos also found love in now fiancee Jasmine Cephas Jones (aka Peggy/Maria Reynolds). The couple were able to truly see the scope of their Hamilton legacy thanks to the Disney+ movie, with Ramos recently sharing the story of watching the finished product. As he put it,
I mean it was wild, man. It was a blast from the past. Jasmine and I watched it at our apartment. Most of us in NY came over. We just sat there man and the movie ended… We just got emotional. We just circled up and we held each other for at least like 3-5 minutes man. You know? We couldn’t believe we made that. Five years later, watching something on the screen like, ‘Yo, this is immortalized.’
Well, that sounds intense. It looks like Anthony Ramos realized the immortal nature of the Hamilton cast's performance while finally sitting down to watch it on Disney+. Because while countless people listened to Ramos, Jasmine Cephas Jones and company in the show's Grammy winning cast recording, now their acting performances will live on forever. No pressure, though.
Anthony Ramos shared what it was like watching Hamilton while appearing on The Late Late Show with James Cordon. Obviously much of the conversation was around Ramos' time in Hamilton where he originated the roles that eventually led a boom in his film career. It's no exaggeration to say that Lin-Manuel Miranda's show changed his life, in more ways than one. And now the actor's immortalized performance as Laurens/Philip has the potential to change the lives of future audience members who get to watch the Hamilton's original principals in performance.
Shortly after Hamilton opened on Broadway in 2016 it became the hottest ticket on the great white way. Prices surged, and Lin-Manuel Miranda's dense and stunning score penetrated all sorts of pop culture including TV and film. The original principal cast have all gone on to great things, and Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones are no exception.
Since Hamilton, Anthony Ramos notably appeared in projects like A Star is Born, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It. As for Jasmine Cephas Jones, she was recently nominated for an Emmy for her role in #FreeRayshawn. Finally, both singers have be put out original music in the time since their talents were showcased on Broadway.
