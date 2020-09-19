What's Going On With The DCEU's Cyborg Movie

A Costly Budget Supposedly Hurt Cyborg’s Chances Of Getting Made

When it comes to most blockbuster franchises, almost every decision comes down to the dollar amount and, as Ray Fisher clarified in September 2018, the development of the Cyborg movie is no exception. While talking to Comicbook.com about the subject at New Jersey’s Heroes and Villains Fan Fest, the actor explained how his solo film would be an especially costly effort with the amount CGI required with his character being “the only member of the League that’s not in a practical costume.” While some might argue that the practical makeup effects on Jovian Wade’s Cyborg work just find on Doom Patrol, it is fair point, but does not explain why the film has never had a writer or director officially attached.