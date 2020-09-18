Dang, Cameron Diaz Has Already Sold A Lot Of Wine (Bet She's Drank Some Too)

Wine is for everyone and, obviously, different types of people like different types of wines. I have friends that really prefer super sugary wines and I’m not sure where those wines would rank on the above scale, but I am sure people who do really know how deep and complex wine can be would be horrified to be drinking that stuff. Also, I do know that Cameron Diaz has done a good job of selling her wine as fun, clean and organic and those are buzzwords I assume a lot of wine drinkers can get behind.