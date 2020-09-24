Netflix’s Controversial 365 Days May Not Have Gotten Removed, But Some TikTok Videos About It Got Cut

Netflix's 365 Days once topped the service's major Top 10 list, but it's been some time since it was one of the most popular pieces of content on Netflix. Still, it's able to be viewed even now on the streamer, despite some peoples' complaints. The movie follows a dom/sub relationship that is much steamier and more controversial than the one shown in Fifty Shades of Grey, in particular because 365 Days' lead female character, Laura, is kidnapped and given 365 days to fall in love with her captor, Massimo. The Polish movie was released earlier this year in February, hitting Netflix over the summer.