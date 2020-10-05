Jurassic World: Dominion Star Praises The Original Actors’ Return

My experience has been wonderful. Colin [Trevorrow], the whole cast, the legacy characters, have been wonderful to work with. I've never done a movie on this kind of scale so I've certainly learned a lot, but at the end of the day, the thing that was comforting about it is it's a movie and you just come in there and whatever the scope of the thing is, it's still between two people, or a dinosaur, and you do your thing.