Jurassic World: Dominion Star Praises The Original Actors’ Return

The Jurassic Park franchise has a special place in film history, known for pushing the boundaries of effects and cinematography. The dinosaurs are back on the silver screen thanks to the Jurassic World movies, with the trilogy coming to an end with Colin Trevorrow's Dominion. The highly anticipated blockbuster will feature the return of the OG Jurassic actors, and one new star is already praising the work from Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill.
Jurassic World: Dominion will feature a ton of familiar faces, but there's also some newcomers making their dino debut in the upcoming movie. Actor Mamoudou Athie is one of those newbies, with the actor playing a mysterious role in the Jurassic threequel. The Underwater actor recently spoke to this experience joining the beloved franchise, saying:
My experience has been wonderful. Colin [Trevorrow], the whole cast, the legacy characters, have been wonderful to work with. I've never done a movie on this kind of scale so I've certainly learned a lot, but at the end of the day, the thing that was comforting about it is it's a movie and you just come in there and whatever the scope of the thing is, it's still between two people, or a dinosaur, and you do your thing.
Well, this is good to hear. It was previously teased that Jurassic Park legacy characters appearing in Dominion would have a meaty role. And it turns out that other actors are enjoying their time working with that trio, showing what positive vibes are coming out of the highly anticipated movie's set.
Mamoudou Athie's comments come from his recent conversation with Comic Book about the impending release of his new Amazon movie Black Box. Eventually the conversation turned to his mysterious role in Jurassic World: Dominion, and the actor shared a cryptic but exciting update about the upcoming movie. While being careful not to reveal the movie's secrets, it's clear that he's having fun joining such a massive and beloved film property.
Narratively, Colin Trevorrow can take Jurassic World: Dominion seemingly anywhere. The twist ending of Fallen Kingdom saw the dinosaurs who were saved from Isla Nublar set free in the mainland. Dinosaurs and man are now forced to live together, which seems like a recipe for chaos. The short film Battle At Big Rock showed the chaos that ensued from his seismic change to the franchise, check it out below.
With dinosaurs now resurrected and living on the mainland, it makes a great deal of sense that the original trio of Jurassic Park heroes would be brought into the narrative. Ian Malcolm, Ellie Sattler, and Alan Grant (played by Jeff Goldlbum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill respectively) are experienced with coming face to face with the resurrected creatures, so their perspective will likely be key. And those actors' very first scene was actually with a dinosaur, which should excite the generations of fans out there.
The story of Jurassic World: Dominion is being kept under wraps, but anticipation is still at a fever pitch. The movie recently resumed filming, after the set was shut down for months amid global health issues. But with new health protocols in place, hopefully the movie will be able to arrive in time for its intended theatrical release. Fingers crossed.
Jurassic World: Dominion is currently set to arrive in theaters June 11th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.