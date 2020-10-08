If You Like Bradley Cooper, Here Are 12 Great Movies And TV Shows To Watch On Streaming

Silver Linings Playbook (Netflix)

A man diagnosed with bipolar disorder (Bradley Cooper) hopes to reconcile with his adulterous ex-wife after his release from a mental institution, but an unexpected friendship with a recovering sex addict (Jennifer Lawrence) interrupts his plan.

Why It's A Good Option for Bradley Cooper Fans: Based on the book by Matthew Quick, Silver Linings Playbook is an inspiring recovery tale and, arguably, director David O. Russell’s greatest achievement, especially for Cooper’s unmistakable chemistry with Lawrence in the role that earned her an Academy Award in 2013.

