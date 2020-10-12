Upcoming Oscar Isaac Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Star Wars Actor

Now, in addition to his stint as Poe Dameron, which even extended to voicing the character in video games and on the animated series Star Wars Resistance, the 41-year-old Golden Globe-winning actor (from the 2015 HBO miniseries Show Me a Hero) has been known to dip his pen in both kinds of ink: low-key dramas and big-time blockbusters.

For instance, some of Oscar Isaac’s most notable films in between his Star Wars releases were X-Men: Apocalypse (in which he played the titular villain), George Clooney’s dark period piece Suburbicon, his reunion with Alex Garland on the high concept sci-fi epic Annihilation, and a surprise post-credits cameo as the voice of Miguel O’Hara (better known as Spider-Man 2099) in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Considering the mixed critical and commercial reception of those films, he seems to be handling a pretty healthy balance of each of these worlds.