5 Marvel Characters Emily Blunt Would Be Perfect To Play

Clea

To take another cue from notable titles in Emily Blunt’s filmography, after giving a Golden Globe-nominated performance as an omnipotent nanny in Mary Poppins Returns, I imagine she might want to play someone who would channel such abilities into something bigger and more practical than playtime with the kids. That is indeed the mission of Clea, who was the natural heir and ruler of the Dark Dimension before falling in love with Stephen Strange and embarking on various adventures to use magic as a force of good as husband and wife (until their more recent separation, that is). Not only would it be fun to see Blunt play a witch who is a bit meaner than the Disney darling, it would be amusing to explore Clea and Stephen’s relationship in a future Doctor Strange movie, despite it not being the most sought after MCU romance among fans.