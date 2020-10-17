13 Great Horror Movies To Stream On Amazon Prime Video - October 2020

Children Of The Corn (1984)

Those who do not prefer it when their horror movies get too “real” may have a, comparatively, more relaxing time with the deranged worship and inhumane rituals from this still thrilling adaptation of a classic Stephen King story. Peter Horton and The Terminator’s Linda Hamilton play a married couple who stop in a desolate town, where they encounter the titular evil of Children of the Corn: a cult of dangerously devout youths who believe all people above the age of 18 should be murdered to please their deity.

