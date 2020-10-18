Matt Damon And Ben Affleck Have Reunited And Rekindled Their Bromance For A Good Cause

Hollywood has seen some amazing bromances over the years. There’s Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth and even Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. But of course, the one that came before all of them is the bromance between Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. The childhood friends and distant cousins have been thick as thieves for years and have starred alongside each other on numerous occasions. It’s been a little while since they’ve joined forces but, now, they’re doing so for a worthy cause.