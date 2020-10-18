Matt Damon And Ben Affleck Have Reunited And Rekindled Their Bromance For A Good Cause

Leave a Comment
Hollywood has seen some amazing bromances over the years. There’s Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth and even Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. But of course, the one that came before all of them is the bromance between Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. The childhood friends and distant cousins have been thick as thieves for years and have starred alongside each other on numerous occasions. It’s been a little while since they’ve joined forces but, now, they’re doing so for a worthy cause.
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are teaming up with fundraising platform Omaze, which raises money for non-profit organizations, for a sweepstakes. And the winner, along with a friend, will be flown out to Los Angeles, put up in a four-star hotel and have lunch with the two actors. But more importantly, fans can enter the contest through donations, and those funds will go towards the Eastern Congo Initiative and Water.org. And if that weren’t all, the two reunited for a hilarious video to promote the sweepstakes. See for yourself:
I had honestly forgotten just how hilarious it can be when Damon and Affleck get together. While the two are no longer the “kids” who picked up Oscars at the 1998 Academy Awards, they really haven’t changed a bit. You especially have to love just how much they enjoy throwing shade at each other.
Damon’s Batman jokes are hilarious and almost resemble the level of trolling he uses when going toe to toe with longtime “rival” Jimmy Kimmel. Affleck definitely tried to come back at him with those Jeremy Renner/Bourne jokes, but those Batman puns hit harder that Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight.
The exchange really makes you nostalgic for their films and makes me hope the two will be teaming up on the big screen sometime soon. In 2018, it was announced that the duo would be working on a film centered on the McDonald’s Monopoly scam. Studio changes at Fox made the project’s status somewhat unclear but, earlier this year, Affleck said progress was still being made. But in the meantime, it’s nice to see both actors put their talents to use for a charitable organization.
And they’re not the only stars to come together for good causes over the past few months. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds recently extended their "feud" to help raise money for families affected by COVID-19. Meanwhile, the casts of Mean Girls and Hamilton each reunited to encourage the public to vote ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
You’ve got to love when celebrities work towards a worthy cause, and they usually find creative ways to do so. A lunch with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck is sounds fun, and the lucky fan who wins is sure to have plenty to talk about. Hopefully, they’ll avoid making any Batman jokes, though.