Netflix New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming In November 2020

Leave a Comment
The year 2020 is a paradox that seems to have both rushed and dragged us through at the same time. Out of nowhere, Netflix is already confirming that November is imminent. We could have sworn October had just started last week, but that's how time works, and I'm not going to question it. Besides, with a new month of the calendar arriving comes a new crop of titles that are both familiar and new, waiting for eager viewers to partake in the delights ahead. If you're still looking for some spooky seasonal delights, you can jump over to the October 2020 lineup for Netflix provided below. But should you want to get a jump on the new holiday season that's fast approaching, here's what November has in store for you lucky subscribers!
Week of November 1
M'entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 11/1/20
60 Days In: Season 5 – 11/1/20
A Clockwork Orange – 11/1/20
Boyz n the Hood – 11/1/20
Casper – 11/1/20
Christmas Break-In – 11/1/20
Dawson's Creek: Seasons 1-6 – 11/1/20
Easy A – 11/1/20
Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale – 11/1/20
Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue – 11/1/20
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer – 11/1/20
Forged in Fire: Season 6 – 11/1/20
Jumping the Broom – 11/1/20
Knock Knock – 11/1/20
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3 – 11/1/20
Little Monsters (1989) – 11/1/20
Mile 22 – 11/1/20
Ocean's Eleven – 11/1/20
Paul Blart: Mall Cop – 11/1/20
Piercing – 11/1/20
Platoon – 11/1/20
School Daze – 11/1/20
Snowden – 11/1/20
The Garfield Show: Season 3 – 11/1/20
The Impossible – 11/1/20
The Indian in the Cupboard – 11/1/20
The Next Karate Kid – 11/1/20
Wheels of Fortune – 11/1/20
Yes Man – 11/1/20
Prospect - 11/2/20
Felix Lobrecht: Hype - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL - 11/3/20
Mother - NETFLIX FILM - 11/3/20
A Christmas Catch - 11/4/20
Christmas With A Prince - 11/4/20
Love and Anarchy - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 11/4/20
A New York Christmas Wedding - 11/5/20
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 11/5/20
Midnight At The Magnolia - 11/5/20
Operation Christmas Drop - NETFLIX FILM - 11/5/20
Paranormal - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 11/5/20
Citation - NETFLIX FILM - 11/6/20
Country Ever After - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 11/6/20
La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench - NETFLIX FILM - 11/6/20
The Late Bloomer - 11/6/20
Week of November 8
Undercover: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 11/9/20
Dash & Lily - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 11/10/20
Trash Truck - NETFLIX FAMILY - 11/10/20
Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL - 11/11/20
The Liberator - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 11/11/20
Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 11/11/20
What We Wanted - NETFLIX FILM - 11/11/20
Fruitvale Station - 11/12/20
Graceful Friends - 11/12/20
Ludo - NETFLIX FILM - 11/12/20
Prom Night - 11/12/20
American Horror Story: 1984 - 11/13/20
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey - NETFLIX FILM - 11/13/20
The Life Ahead - NETFLIX FILM - 11/13/20
The Minions of Midas - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 11/13/20
Week of November 15
A Very Country Christmas - 11/15/20
America's Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20 - 11/15/20
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 - 11/15/20
The Crown: Season 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 11/15/20
Hometown Holiday - 11/15/20
Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28 - 11/15/20
V for Vendetta - 11/15/20
Loving - 11/16/20
Whose Streets? - 11/16/20
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 11/17/20
We Are the Champions - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 11/17/20
El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 11/18/20
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 11/18/20
The Princess Switch: Switched Again - NETFLIX FILM - 11/19/20
Alien Xmas - NETFLIX FILM - 11/20/20
Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 11/20/20
If Anything Happens I Love You - NETFLIX FILM - 11/20/20
Voices of Fire - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 11/20/20
Week of November 22
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square - NETFLIX FILM - 11/22/20
Machete Kills - 11/22/20
Hard Kill - 11/23/20
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 11/23/20
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday - NETFLIX FAMILY - 11/24/20
El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son - NETFLIX FILM - 11/24/20
Hillbilly Elegy - NETFLIX FILM - 11/24/20
Wonderoos - NETFLIX FAMILY - 11/24/20
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two - NETFLIX FILM - 11/25/20
Great Pretender: Season 2 - NETFLIX ANIME - 11/25/20
Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated - 11/26/20
Mosul - NETFLIX FILM - 11/26/20
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas - NETFLIX FAMILY - 11/27/20
The Call - NETFLIX FILM - 11/27/20
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 11/27/20
Don't Listen - NETFLIX FILM - 11/27/20
Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 11/27/20
Überweihnachten / Over Christmas - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 11/27/20
Virgin River: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 11/27/20
La Belva / The Beast - NETFLIX FILM - 11/27/20
The Uncanny Counter - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 11/28/20
Week of November 29
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! - NETFLIX FAMILY - 11/29/20
The 2nd - 11/30/20
A Love So Beautiful - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 11/30/20
Finding Agnes - NETFLIX FILM - 11/30/20
Rust Creek - 11/30/20
Spookley and the Christmas Kittens - 11/30/20
November TBD
ARASHI's Diary - Voyage - ep 15-17 - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mismatched - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Supernatural: Season 15
Trial 4 - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Netflix’s Movie Highlights For November 2020
Two of Netflix's most special seasons are about to kick off on the movie front. In the awards season corner, Ron Howard's anticipated adaptation of J.D. Vance's memoir Hillbilly Elegy will debut to subscribers close to the Thanksgiving holiday. A tale of growing up with the challenges of family, the film boasts performances by Academy Award nominees Glenn Close and Amy Adams, both of whom could land themselves another nod in this uncertain awards cycle. But, if you're looking for something more upbeat and festive, the holiday season offerings that Netflix has come to be known for are about to welcome a couple new titles to the fold. Families can marvel at the adventure and pageantry of both the musical Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey and the Kurt Russell/Goldie Hawn-starring sequel The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two; while hopeless romantics can enjoy the Vanessa Hudgens-fronted follow-up to The Princess Switch, The Princess Switch: Switched Again.
Netflix’s TV Highlights For November 2020
Fans of Olivia Colman's portrayal of Queen Elizabeth on The Crown are going to be both saddened and delighted, as Season 4 marks the end of her time in the role. Focused on the years of 1977 and 1990, both Princess Diana and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher will factor heavily in this latest season's events. Back to the seasonal route of entertainment on Netflix, there's a new season of Sugar Rush Christmas that promises a fresh batch of holiday bakers competing for top honors, and sweet victory. And if you've missed an episode of Supernatural's final season on The CW, or if you just want to relive the memories of Sam and Dean's final rides into the sunset, you can catch Season 15 in its entirety. Prepare your tissues accordingly.
Netflix is prepared to bring us all closed to the end of 2020, with all the entertainment it can muster! So make sure your subscription is up to date, and that you keep a close eye on the full schedule above, as titles are subject to change and availability. You never know when a particular title is likely to switch up its scheduled debut, and it'd be a shame to miss any of the fun. Until roughly this time next month, we'll be decorating for the holiday season to come! So stream responsibly, and we'll see you back here for December 2020's bumper crop.