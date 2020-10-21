Netflix New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming In November 2020

The year 2020 is a paradox that seems to have both rushed and dragged us through at the same time. Out of nowhere, Netflix is already confirming that November is imminent. We could have sworn October had just started last week, but that's how time works, and I'm not going to question it. Besides, with a new month of the calendar arriving comes a new crop of titles that are both familiar and new, waiting for eager viewers to partake in the delights ahead. If you're still looking for some spooky seasonal delights, you can jump over to the October 2020 lineup for Netflix provided below. But should you want to get a jump on the new holiday season that's fast approaching, here's what November has in store for you lucky subscribers!