Ty Burrell And 11 Other Actors You May Have Forgotten Were In Marvel Movies

There are actors like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and even Jermey Renner who will always be remembered for their roles in various Marvel movies, but there also actors who either appeared in early Marvel Cinematic Universe titles or showed up before they were big stars who tend to be forgotten. Take Ty Burrell, for example, who showed up as Betty Ross' boyfriend in 2008's The Incredible Hulk just one year before he became a major star on ABC's Modern Family.

If Edward Norton's Hulk movie would have switched places with Iron Man 2, we all probably would remember Burrell in the same way we remember Terrence Howard in the first Iron Man solo film, but instead, his performance is often forgotten.