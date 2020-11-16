Bella Thorne Wears Leather Lingerie And Hops Into A Tub To Promote New Song For Only Fans

Leave a Comment
Bella Thorne has had a wild few months on Only Fans. Initially, she made a killing on the platform, raking in several million right out of the gate. Yet, it came with controversy after she seemingly promised nudes and didn’t deliver, which subsequently caused Only Fans to set guidelines which impacted sex workers. But she stuck it out on the platform, recently enticing people to join her account via leather lingerie and a bubble-filled bathtub.
Bella Thorne may not be getting nude on Only Fans, but she’s still stuck it out on the platform in the time since she apologized for the brouhaha she’d caused, explaining previously she was genuinely trying to use her “platform” in order to “normalize the stigma” around sex work. More recently, she’s been promoting her new music video “Lonely” on the platform. In order to do this she’s tried some new tactics in the mainstream media, which brings us to her recent lingerie shot.
The actress also opted for a piglet emoji and more to sell her point. She’s been particularly active on social media and also her Only Fans account recently, thanks to her new single “Lonely.” The Chick Fight actress launched the single exclusively through her Only Fans account, though the music video can now be viewed on places like YouTube without some of her exclusive content.
Bubbles and more shots from the video have also been popular in recent weeks. The content of the song should seemingly have been perfect for Only Fans. She talks about “feeling horny” and “only checking [her] phone when [she’s] feeling all alone.”
Bella Thorne charges $20 bucks a month for her Only Fans account (though she also bundles), which is more than celebrities like Cardi B charge (you can learn more about Cardi’s world for only $4.99 a month). Cardi B, in fact, used to charge more monthly than dropped the price to fit her fanbase. For Bella Thorne’s part, she previously said she joined to see what opportunities were there. She noted:
What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What's the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans? ... How can it change your life for the worse and the better? How far are you willing to go, and how far do you WANT to go?
In the mainstream media, Bella Thorne’s also been busy. Her movie The Babysitter: Killer Queen hit #1 on Netflix and her new movie Chick Fight with Malin Akerman just came out a few days ago and is available to rent. She also has a ton of other projects in the pipeline including Habit, Measure of Revenge and Masquerade. To see what all is heading our way in 2021, take a look at our full schedule.