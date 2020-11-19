12 Cute Christmas Movies To Watch Streaming For Free

Maybe you subscribe to one or two, or maybe even 20, streaming services, but you just need more Christmas movie options. You also might be one of those rare individuals who have opted out of paying to stream movies and TV shows. Either way, there are plenty of free options for fans of Christmas movies, especially on streaming services like Tubi, Youtube, and IMDb TV.

Most of the films on this list will be TV Movies or lesser-known Christmas movies because let’s face it, the classics will cost you or are only available on premium streaming services. The Christmas movies on this list are cute enough to give you a warm holiday feeling, but there are a few choices that stray from the Christmas movie norm. Let’s look at a few free choices.