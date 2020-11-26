What To Watch On Disney+ Over Thanksgiving Weekend

Thanksgiving this year will truly be like nothing we've seen before. As the world continues to be impacted by the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, many families in the United States are forgoing their traditional large gatherings of family and friends, and instead staying home or getting together with a very small group. And as we are hunkering down with our immediate family for the long holiday weekend, we will all have a lot of time our hands. Luckily, for us, there are a ton of Disney Plus movies to watch and share with our loved ones.

Trying to decide on just a few movies from the archives of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and beyond can admittedly be overwhelming and can quickly turn into four days of arguments. And that's where I come in. Over the past few days, I've taken a deep dive to come up with a list of movies (and even movie marathons for the brave out there) that will certainly be a hit for the whole family, no matter the age.