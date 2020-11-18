Red Notice: Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Wrapping Filming With Photo Featuring Ryan Reynolds And Gal Gadot

Despite all that, it sounds like the cast and crew of Red Notice rose to the challenge and worked hard to finish the film. With that behind them, Red Notice will move into postproduction, with Rawson Marshall Thurber and his team putting all the footage together. It’s unknown at this time when Red Notice will eventually land on Netflix, but it’s assumed that it will likely be coming sometime in 2021. Should that end up being the case, boy, will it ever have company.