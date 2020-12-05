9 Christmas Movies Featuring LGBTQ+ Stories

Happiest Season is getting a lot of attention because it’s the first mainstream LGBTQ+ holiday movie with a same-sex couple at the center. The film follows Kristen Stewart's Abby as she plans to spend the holidays with her girlfriend, Harper (Mackenzie Davis), and her family. Immediately, things aren’t what Abby expects when she learns that Harper has not told her parents that she’s gay. Happiest Season may be one of the first mainstream LGBTQ+ Christmas movies, but it’s not the only one.

Before Happiest Season, there were a few LGBTQ+ films set around the holidays that featured gay or bisexual characters as the main protagonist or one of the important supporting characters. 2020 especially is a year where many networks and streaming services are opening up the world of Christmas movies to include more diverse stories, especially those involving same-sex couples or gay characters. Let’s look at several LGBTQ+ Christmas movies that you can stream, purchase, or rent, and a few upcoming ones.