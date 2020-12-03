Shang-Chi And 13 Other Cool Comic Book Movie Characters Debuting In 2021

Of course, the Marvel kung-fu master is not the only comic book character receiving the live action, cinematic treatment for the very first time this upcoming year, which will also bring forth writer and director James Gunn’s interpretation of The Suicide Squad, Jared Leto’s transition into a Marvel character as the title role of Morbius, and the much-anticipated sight of Dwayne Johnson joining the DCEU as Black Adam. Along with a few returning characters in some, these films are especially anticipated for featuring characters who have never been seen on the silver screen before, and there are many.

In fact, we decided to narrow down our list of comic book characters making their big screen debuts in 2021 to only the ones we think are the “coolest.” Still, our grand total came to 14 names, starting with one “Marvelous” hero who will be making history with his movie this summer.