Ryan Reynolds Releases Some Of Taylor Swift's Re-Recorded Love Story In Hilarious Match.com Ad

Satan and 2020: if there’s not a better match made in Hell, then we don’t know a thing about what rom-coms have taught us over the years. Courtesy of a Twitter post from Ryan Reynolds’ own feed, we see this likely pair match through a dating app, start a yearlong courtship, and ultimately fall in love. And as a result of this union the world kind of burns down around, but who would want to change that in the face of true love? Especially when it’s all underscored by the new version of “Love Story” that sneaks some of Taylor Swift’s project to re-record her old hits into the mix.