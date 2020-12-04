Harry Shum Jr Actually Surprised Jessica Rothe For The Adorable Flash Mob Marriage Proposal In Netflix’s All My Life

I knew from reading the script, but I really tried to stay away, and I have huge FOMO, so when they would all go off to rehearsal I'm sitting by myself in the production office being like ‘I want to be with my friends.’ But I knew there was kind of an electric energy that can come with things like that. Harry is right, it is a very scary thing as an actor to show up on set and have no idea what’s going to happen, and I really like to be prepared and do my homework. But I wanted there to be real magic in the air, and hopefully when one is proposed to they have no idea. It was a delightful surprise for me and they knocked it out of the park.