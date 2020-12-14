Chadwick Boseman Always Played His African Drum For Healing And As A Way Of Talking To God, According To Viola Davis

Him playing his Djembe Drum. You know, the Djembe Drum is an African drum that’s called the ‘talking drum’ because it’s sort of whoever plays it, whatever is in their soul comes out in how they play it. And he would do it for his own healing he said, ‘It was just for me, Viola.’ And he’d carry it around, he said he even brought it to Thailand when he shot Da 5 Bloods. Whenever he traveled it was, you know, on the plane with him. You could tell he protected it, and on set he played it in his trailer. And there was something very - I know he was a very spiritual man, very much, huge believer in God, so it was, for me, it was him talking to God. That’s how strong he played, and he played beautifully. That’s what I remember about him.