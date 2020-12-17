Hugh Jackman Celebrates Christmas In The Most Wolverine Way Ever

Does Wolverine look any less terrifying with that festive hat on? Not really. Is he more appropriately dressed if he were on his way to a Christmas party? Definitely. The only way the ensemble would be more Christmas-y is if that classic leather X-Men suit was colored red and green. Yeah, it wouldn’t look great on the battlefield, but chances are if you’re locked in combat with Wolverine, you’ll be playing more attention to his adamantium claws than his costume. Now, how about we work on getting Logan to feel truly more holly and jolly?