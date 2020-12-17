Justice League: Zack Snyder Seemingly Confirms When The Snyder Cut Will Hit HBO Max?

At the very least, fans know that they now are roughly three months away from Zack Snyder’s Justice League reaching some version of a screen. But how can people watch it? There has been a lot of speculation, fueled by Snyder himself. He has shared looks at him remastering his Justice League images to fit an IMAX screen, suggesting a possible theatrical release of Justice League. But would he wait until all four episodes are out, and then drop his full four-hour cut? Or might fans be able to go to a theater near them (if it’s safe, and theaters are open) once a week to see the latest episode on the biggest screens possible? Snyder has teased the possibility of a theatrical cut, as well as a massive Blu-ray and DVD package of all of his footage now that he finally won the battle to get the Snyder Cut out. I hope he spends the entire year celebrating.