5 Marvel Characters Zooey Deschanel Would Be Perfect To Play

Dazzler

Even if you have never heard of She & Him, an indie music duo Zooey Deschanel formed with folk artist M. Ward, you should at least know from her and Will Ferrell’s “Baby It’s Cold Outside” duet in Elf or her performance of the New Girl theme song that the actress is also quite a talented singer. One Marvel character who is also gifted in that realm, outside of her ability to create light out of sound which caught the eyes of the X-Men, is Dazzler.

The mutant was created in the 1980s to double as a Marvel superhero and real-life touring musician (as played by an actress who would perform as her in character), but those plans never materialized. Plus, her contribution to cinema so far has been a brief cameo in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, but I think casting Deschanel would open the chance for a much bigger role, or even an MCU musical.