Everything Taylor Swift Gave Us In 2020: From Miss Americana To Evermore

Ok, so I know we’re all supposed to look at 2020 with a death glare and while that is valid for all kinds of reasons, if part of your heart and ears belong to Ms. Taylor Swift, it wasn’t too shabby. Looking back over the last year may have actually been the best year ever to be a Swiftie to date. When the year began we were coming off the summer 2019 release of Lover, a return to form for Swift after her rebellious pop experiment Reputation a couple years prior. Her much-anticipated LoverFest was high on the 2020 bucket list for many. No live shows this year, but she more than made up for it over the summer with 17 folklore songs and 15 evermore songs in December.

So let’s take a moment and get nostalgic about everything Taylor Swift gifted us during 2020. We tend to look forward in hopes of more and more, such as with those woodvale rumors, but 2020 deserves a glorious recap: