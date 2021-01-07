Comments

Harry Potter Actress Jessie Cave Gives Hopeful Update After Revealing Baby’s COVID Diagnosis

Lavender Brown in Harry Potter

It's been an unprecedented time, as ongoing health concerns continue to effect daily life. As vaccinations for COVID-19 begin, there are still new cases happening all around the world. It's a virus that's affected every age, and Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave recently revealed that her 3-month old infant had tested positive. This news quickly went viral as generations of fans wished her well, and now Cave has offered some good news.

Jessie Cave made her Wizarding World debut in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, playing Ron's obsessed girlfriend Lavender Brown. It was a spirited performance that made her a real stand-out, and she'd go on to reprise her role in Deathly Hallows Part 2. Harry Potter fans everywhere took time to support Cave after she revealed her infant was COVID positive, and she's since updated the public with some positive news: her baby was returning home from the hospital. Check it out below.

Well, that's certainly a hopeful message. It was revealed just days ago that Jessie Cave's infant son Tenn was in the hospital due to COVID-19. And now the actress has shared more about what that experience was like, as well as the good news that the family will be able to return home.

The above post comes from the personal Instagram of Jessie Cave. She's amassed a whopping 162k followers on the social media outlet, in part due to her work on the Harry Potter franchise and beyond. She's also used Instagram to share her journey as a parent, including this most recent hard time. It's an extremely brave and vulnerable look into what it's like having an infant with COVID, and how the family is managing with this unprecedented struggle.

In the post itself we see images of Jessie Cave and her young son Tenn in the hospital. She thanks the countless fans who have reached out in support during this difficult time, as well as the healthcare workers who were tending to her family during this difficult time. We can see the room she shared with her sick baby, which they are now able to leave behind as they head home.

News of Jessie Cave's very personal battle with COVID-19 quickly went viral, as Harry Potter franchise has inspired generations of dedicated fans. What's more, it was notable that her son Tenn was so young and infected with the virus. Luckily it seems like the baby is doing better, and hopefully will be able to stay home and recover.

This is just the latest post that Jessie Cave has shared since she went public about Tenn's COVID diagnosis. She previously shared other images from the hospital room, and praised the work done by healthcare workers across the pond. It's certainly a refreshingly positive attitude, especially while the actress/artist is no doubt feeling a great deal of stress.

Our thoughts are with Jessie Cave and family during this difficult time.

10 Harry Potter Moments We Want From Hermione's Perspective
