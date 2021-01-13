Netflix Is Officially Concluding Its To All The Boys And Kissing Booth Romances This Year

In the past few years alone, Netflix has had a hand in reminding us why we used to love romantic comedies by building out its own corner of originals from the genre, most notably with its coming-of-age originals based on books. 2018’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and The Kissing Booth have greatly been the streaming service's first loves in terms of its blooming rom-com successes. Well, 2021 will mark the end of that era, with both of these Netflix franchises coming to a close.