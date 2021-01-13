Netflix Is Officially Concluding Its To All The Boys And Kissing Booth Romances This Year

Leave a Comment
In the past few years alone, Netflix has had a hand in reminding us why we used to love romantic comedies by building out its own corner of originals from the genre, most notably with its coming-of-age originals based on books. 2018’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and The Kissing Booth have greatly been the streaming service's first loves in terms of its blooming rom-com successes. Well, 2021 will mark the end of that era, with both of these Netflix franchises coming to a close.
We’ve been waiting for an official release date for To All The Boys: Always and Forever, which was filmed at the same time as last year’s P.S. I Still Love You. We still don’t have a set-in-stone release date just yet from the studio, but it's just been confirmed that the trilogy will end this year.
While making appearances on Netflix’s splashy 2021 film preview, The Kissing Booth actress Joey King shared that she loves “seeing an incredible story come to an end” and Lara Jean actress Lana Condor echoed her statements about To All The Boys. Netflix heartthrob Noah Centineo also jumped in to make sure the leading ladies wouldn’t give up the ending. They answer in unison “definitely not,” but with that, they made it clear that their characters’ endings are coming quickly.
Well, that’s it, folks. It looks like the journey is officially coming to a close for Lara Jean and Covinsky in Always and Forever, and the wrap-up of Elle’s love triangle with Noah and Lee in The Kissing Booth 3 will follow. Always and Forever could come as soon as Valentine’s Day if it decides to echo the release of P.S. I Still Love You, and the third Kissing Booth movie is expected to come out in the middle of the year.
It’s not a huge surprise to fans of the books since there’s only so many available stories about the respective young romances, but considering their success, it also wouldn’t be out of left field if they went further than three installments. In terms of All The Boys, Always and Forever will follow Jenny Han’s final book called Always and Forever, Lara Jean.
Early last year, Jenny Han did seem to tease a sparked idea for a fourth book after Noah Centineo shared his interest in returning as Covinsky for a fourth movie, but alas, that was just talk. Either way, we’re excited to see the final chapter of Lara Jean’s story. Hopefully Jordan Fisher’s lovable John Ambrose also makes his way in the conclusion after that heartbreaking ending.
In terms of Kissing Booth, the second movie was based on Beth Reekles’ sequel Going the Distance, but there is no third Kissing Booth book. She may be timing the book release with the movie, otherwise it will stand on its own. We’ll keep you updated here on CinemaBlend about the latest movie releases in 2021.