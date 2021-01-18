Red Notice: 7 Quick Things We Know About Dwayne Johnson's Netflix Blockbuster

At the moment, 2021's release date calendar is looking pretty... uncertain. As we're in the midst of an ongoing pandemic, it's hard to know when we'll be seeing a new crop of blockbusters on the silver screen again. But even if we don't get many blockbusters at our local cineplexes, Netflix plans to release more than a few major movies throughout this atypical year. And we can watch all of them safely from the comfort of our homes!

One of the year's biggest releases is Red Notice, the new action-comedy blockbuster from writer/director Rawson Marshall Thurber (Central Intelligence) starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds. The upcoming mega-movie had an extended, extremely troubled production schedule throughout 2020, but it's expected to be completed and ready to screen later this year. While details remain limited about this new streamable blockbuster, we do know at least a few things about this exciting title and what we can expect from it. Here's what we know about Netflix's Red Notice.