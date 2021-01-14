Chris Hemsworth's Throwback Photo Of Hunger Games Star And Brother Liam On His Birthday Is Adorable

Leave a Comment
Did you wish Liam Hemsworth a happy birthday yet? That’s right, the Hunger Games actor just turned 31. He has reportedly been celebrating his special day with his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks and her family down in Australia, and his big brother, Avengers actor Chris Hemsworth, is letting everyone know with an adorable old photo.
Liam Hemsworth is still the baby of the family, which means he’s going to get teased a little on his big day. To share the milestone for the actor, Chris Hemsworth posted this cute photo of the pair as kids on Instagram:
The middle-child Hemsworth brother teased that the picture was taken “3 years ago today,” along with saying time has really flown by because he has not “changed a bit.” I’d say he’s changed a lot a bit between this photo and his big-screen ventures, but from the perspective of his brother, it likely seems like they were just wearing matching polos yesterday.
Chris and Liam are seven years apart, but they look like they were the best of friends as kids via this throwback photo. They both have Westworld’s Luke Hemsworth for an elder brother, who just turned 40 in November. The younger two Hemsworth brothers may be all grown up now, but we can definitely tell them apart and see their likenesses back in the ‘90s.
Both actors live down in Byron Bay, Australia. Chris Hemsworth recently celebrated a decade with Elsa Pataky, who he has three kids wit, and Liam Hemsworth is happy with his new 22-year-old girlfriend, following an intense relationship with Miley Cyrus that started on the set of The Last Song and ended with some candid lyrics from the singer on her new album Plastic Hearts.
Liam Hemsworth is best known for his work on the four Hunger Games movies as Gale Hawthorne, Katniss’s childhood friend who gets entangled in an emerging rebellion that Katniss unknowingly helps spark. After wrapping the film series, he has gone on to star in Independence Day: Resurgence, The Duel with Woody Harrelson, and the Rebel Wilson led rom-com Isn’t It Romantic.
Chris and Liam Hemsworth have talked about finally starring together in a “big action-comedy thing,” but official plans have not moved forward on anything concrete. The Hunger Games franchise is moving forward with a prequel movie based on Suzanne Collins’ The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes. Gale Hawthorne does not have a role in the new novel, but it has sparked interest from Josh Hutcherson, who said the cast has talked about coming back for a sequel.
We’ll keep you posted on what comes next for Liam Hemsworth and his brothers in the future. Check out what movies are set for this year with CinemaBlend’s 2021 release schedule.