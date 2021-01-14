Tom Holland Goes From Marvel Hero To Bank Robber In First Cherry Trailer

Diagnosed with PTSD and becoming addicted to opioids, Cherry turns to bank robbing in order to pay for his addiction. The trailer lays out how he has these crimes down to a fine art and science, including not being rude to the women he holds at gunpoint at the banks. Tom Holland’s character also says several times in the preview that he feels like he’s already seen everything that’s going to happen to him, but at the very end, he adds that it’s a “nightmare.” We, the viewers, though, will just have to wait and see if Cherry manages to overcome both his real-life troubles and inner demons, or if they will get the best of him.