Whoa, Looks Like Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Were Not The Perfect Match

It goes without saying that 2020 was rough for a lot of people, but Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas managed to find happiness together during these difficult times, as the two actors started dating last March. However, as we’re still early into 2021, I have bad news for the folks who were fans of the couple. Word’s come in that they’ve split up.
According to a source that spoke with People, Ana de Armas broke off her relationship with Ben Affleck, with their relationship being described as “complicated.” Apparently de Armas didn’t want to be based in Los Angeles, which caused problems since Affleck needs to stay there because that’s where his children live. Another source said the following to the same outlet:
This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable. They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives.
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas met in late 2019 on the set of the upcoming thriller Deep Water. By the time March 2020 rolled around, rumors of the two dating began to swirl, with Affleck and de Armas being seen together in Cuba (where de Armas is from) and Costa Rica. By the end of the following April, de Armas confirmed on social media that she was in a relationship with Affleck.
With the COVID-19 pandemic calling for social isolation, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas quarantined together in Los Angeles, but they also managed to do some more traveling as a couple, like going on vacation with Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three children. By November 2020, it looked like the two actors were still very much in love while doing Deep Water reshoots, and in December, it was reported that de Armas put her home in Venice, California on the market so she could move in with Affleck.
Alas, the era of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas has come to an end, although at least their relationship concluding on an amicable note rather than an upsetting one is a silver lining. So while they’re now going their separate ways, at least they’re on friendly terms, which will ideally make the Deep Water press tour a drama-free reunion, whether it happens virtually or in-person.
Looking to the near future, Ben Affleck can also be seen starring along Matt Damon and Adam Driver in The Last Duel, while his version of Batman will return in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. He also has a number of directorial endeavors lined up, with the most recent one announced being Keepers of the Lost City for Disney. As for Ana de Armas, she’s set to appear later this year in No Time to Die (Daniel Craig’s final James Bond movie) and Blonde, the latter of which features her as Marilyn Monroe.
Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates on both Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ professional and personal lives. Keep track of other movies arriving later this year with our 2021 release schedule.