Netflix New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming In February 2021

Is it just us, or is love in the air? Be it romantic, platonic, or the fondness for one's family and fur babies, that heart shaped candy can mean anything so long as you let it. And on top of the confections and cards that February brings, there's also a slew of new Netflix offerings to welcome into your living room. Thankfully, it's not all simply rom-coms and costume romances included in the latest round of titles, though you can definitely find both available at your fingertips. If you're interested in checking out last month's titles, feel free to look at January's total lineup below. But if you're ready for the future, here's what's on the docket for Netflix in February 2021.
Week of February 1
The Bank Job (2008) - 2/1/21
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997) - 2/1/21
Eat Pray Love (2010) - 2/1/21
Inception (2010) - 2/1/21
Love Daily: Season 1- 2/1/21
My Best Friend's Wedding (1997) - 2/1/21
My Dead Ex: Season 1- 2/1/21
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989) - 2/1/21
The Patriot (2000) - 2/1/21
Rocks (2019) - 2/1/21
Shutter Island (2010) - 2/1/21
The Unsetting: Season 1- 2/1/21
Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2 - 2/1/21
Zathura (2005) - 2/1/21
Kid Cosmic - NETFLIX FAMILY - 2/2/21
Mighty Express: Season 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 2/2/21
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 - NETFLIX COMEDY SERIES - 2/2/21
All My Friends Are Dead - NETFLIX FILM - 2/3/21
Black Beach - NETFLIX FILM - 2/3/21
Firefly Lane - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 2/3/21
Hache: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 2/5/21
Invisible City - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 2/5/21
The Last Paradiso - NETFLIX FILM - 2/5/21
Little Big Women - NETFLIX FILM - 2/5/21
Malcolm & Marie - NETFLIX FILM - 2/5/21
Space Sweepers - NETFLIX FILM - 2/5/21
Strip Down, Rise Up - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 2/5/21
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity - NETFLIX FILM - 2/5/21
The Sinner: Jamie - 2/6/21
Week of February 7
iCarly: Seasons 1-2 - 2/8/21
War Dogs (2016) - 2/8/21
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 2/10/21
The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman - NETFLIX FILM - 2/10/21
The World We Make (2019) - 2/10/21
Capitani - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 2/11/21
Layla Majnun - NETFLIX FILM - 2/11/21
Middle of Nowhere (2012) - 2/11/21
Red Dot - NETFLIX FILM - 2/11/21
Squared Love - NETFLIX FILM - 2/11/21
Buried by the Bernards - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 2/12/21
Nadiya Bakes - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 2/12/21
Hate by Dani Rovira - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL - 2/12/21
To All The Boys: Always And Forever - NETFLIX FILM - 2/12/21
Xico's Journey - NETFLIX FAMILY - 2/12/21
Monsoon (2019) - 2/13/21
Week of February 14
The Crew - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 2/15/21
Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie - NETFLIX FAMILY - 2/16/21
Good Girls: Season 3 - 2/16/21
Behind Her Eyes - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 2/17/21
Hello, Me! - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 2/17/21
MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 2/17/21
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan - NETFLIX ANIME - 2/18/21
I Care A Lot - NETFLIX FILM - 2/19/21
Tribes of Europa - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 2/19/21
Classmates Minus - NETFLIX FILM - 2/20/21
Week of February 21
The Conjuring (2013) - 2/21/21
The Conjuring 2 (2016) - 2/21/21
Brian Regan: On The Rocks - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL - 2/23/21
Pelé - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 2/23/21
Canine Intervention - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 2/24/21
Ginny & Georgia - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 2/24/21
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2 - 2/24/21
Geez & Ann - NETFLIX FILM - 2/25/21
High-Rise Invasion - NETFLIX ANIME - 2/25/21
Bigfoot Family - NETFLIX FAMILY - 2/26/21
Captain Fantastic (2016) - 2/26/21
Caught by a Wave - NETFLIX FILM - 2/26/2
Crazy About Her - NETFLIX FILM - 2/26/21
No Escape (2015) - 2/26/21
Our Idiot Brother (2011) - 2/26/21
February TBD
Made You Look: A True Story about Fake Art (2020)
Sisyphus - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Vincenzo - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Netflix’s Movie Highlights For February 2021
Riding high on a tide of awards seasons buzz, as well as one hell of a trailer advertising its wares, the Zendaya/John David Washington drama Malcolm and Marie will finally premiere to the public. An emotional story of a couple pushed to their breaking point, this would make for interesting Valentine's Day viewing, provided that you and your significant other are ok with what looks to be one of the most stressful date nights ever. Should you want something a bit more sentimental and traditional, then you can say goodbye to Lara Jean and her high school days with To All The Boys: Always and Forever. The third and final movie adapting Jenny Han's trilogy of YA romances to the big screen, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's swan song is ready to close out an important era in Netflix's romantic franchise. And if you're not interested in romance at all, but have been craving some WandaVision style mind bending, then may we suggest the ultimate double header of Inception and Shutter Island, both of which are returning to the Netflix lineup.
Netflix’s TV Highlights For February 2021
With a revival of the Nickelodeon sitcom iCarly in the works for a debut at some point this year, it might be a good time to revisit the early days of Miranda Cosgrove's iconic teen comedy. While the new series' home at Paramount+ isn't up and running yet, you'll be able to catch the first two seasons on Netflix, as they'll be joining the Netflix lineup for the time being. So you might not want to wait too long to jump in, as those feel like they'll only be around for a limited time. Meanwhile, there's some horror offerings headed to Netflix in February 2021, as this is a month where spooky titles have been known to hit the theaters just in time for Valentine's Day. To that effect, you can enjoy Season 2 of Two Sentence Horror Stories, which will provide a series of short but effective frights for those who seek them. And if you're an anime fan wondering when you can see two girls fighting for survival in a world of interconnected skyscrapers, you're not only very specific in your tastes, but you'll surely be a fan of High Rise Invasion.
We're only approaching February in the world of Netflix, but the entirety of 2021 is actually looking to be stuffed with original films and series ready to entertain the world. Come to think of it, the promise of something new each week is something akin to that dominance that The Rock prided the studio/streaming provider for. Though dominance doesn't mean everything you see above will stay put, as titles are subject to change or availability. So if something looks like it's missing or misplaced, you'll want to check this listing before you start to look for your car keys. Until next time, stream responsibly, and have a happy February 2021!