Netflix New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming In February 2021

Netflix’s TV Highlights For February 2021

With a revival of the Nickelodeon sitcom iCarly in the works for a debut at some point this year, it might be a good time to revisit the early days of Miranda Cosgrove's iconic teen comedy. While the new series' home at Paramount+ isn't up and running yet, you'll be able to catch the first two seasons on Netflix, as they'll be joining the Netflix lineup for the time being. So you might not want to wait too long to jump in, as those feel like they'll only be around for a limited time. Meanwhile, there's some horror offerings headed to Netflix in February 2021, as this is a month where spooky titles have been known to hit the theaters just in time for Valentine's Day. To that effect, you can enjoy Season 2 of Two Sentence Horror Stories, which will provide a series of short but effective frights for those who seek them. And if you're an anime fan wondering when you can see two girls fighting for survival in a world of interconnected skyscrapers, you're not only very specific in your tastes, but you'll surely be a fan of High Rise Invasion.