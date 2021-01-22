Borat 2’s Producer ‘Excited’ That Maria Bakalova’s Getting Awards Consideration

Maria did such an amazing job and was such a revelation. We knew it from early on, you know, as soon as we sat down and saw some first cut pieces, Sasha and Jason knew immediately, our director and Sasha of course knew as they were working with her. But when I sat down and watched some cut footage, I was like, ‘Wow, this is uh, she's amazing.’ I’m so excited that people are recognizing her and that critics have been recognizing her and giving her Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, it's just really exciting.