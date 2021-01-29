After Rebel Wilson’s Weight Loss, The Pitch Perfect Actress Explains How She’s Been Treated Differently

Rebel Wilson came into the public consciousness through her role as “Fat Amy” in the Pitch Perfect franchise. While the role was her breakthrough moment, Wilson unfortunately became trapped by that image. But during the pandemic in 2020, the actor began a physical transformation that she documented on Instagram. Her weight loss brought her more attention in unexpected ways. While speaking with the Australian radio show The Morning Crew with Hughesy, Ed and Erin, she explained how people are treating her differently after her weight loss.