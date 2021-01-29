After Rebel Wilson’s Weight Loss, The Pitch Perfect Actress Explains How She’s Been Treated Differently

Leave a Comment
As many people gained weight during quarantine for assorted reasons, actor Rebel Wilson managed to lose weight. Throughout 2020, she documented her weight loss journey during her “year of health.” For many Pitch Perfect fans, she will always be “Fat Amy.” But her weight loss did change the public’s perception in new ways. Wilson explained how people have treated her differently since her weight loss.
Rebel Wilson came into the public consciousness through her role as “Fat Amy” in the Pitch Perfect franchise. While the role was her breakthrough moment, Wilson unfortunately became trapped by that image. But during the pandemic in 2020, the actor began a physical transformation that she documented on Instagram. Her weight loss brought her more attention in unexpected ways. While speaking with the Australian radio show The Morning Crew with Hughesy, Ed and Erin, she explained how people are treating her differently after her weight loss.
I think what’s been really interesting to me is how other people treat you. Sometimes being bigger, people didn’t necessarily look twice at you. And now that I’m in a good shape, like, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you. I was like, ‘Is this what other people experienced all the time?'
While Rebel Wilson’s delivery was comical, her words spoke to how the world views plus-sized women in a society that covets unrealistic beauty standards. Like many in 2020, Wilson decided to take her health seriously. She even gave her Pitch Perfect character a new nickname after shedding the weight. Namely, "Fit Amy."
Rebel Wilson’s “year of health” first gained attention when she posted a photo on Instagram in June 2020. She even admitted studio executives paid her to “stay bigger” to secure film roles. She revealed her weight loss goal by marking her progress on several occasions, including Halloween. The actor was honest about her weight loss journey as well as her past and current eating habits. By Nov. 2020, Wilson had reached her 2020 weight loss goal. Even into 2021, Wilson has maintained her weight loss by continuing her fitness routine and new eating habits.
In a year like 2020, Rebel Wilson’s weight loss served as one of the bright spots. Seeing her weight loss during a worldwide pandemic served as a reminder that health and wellness should still be a priority. Her transformation inspired many to lose some of the weight they gained during the quarantine.
Rebel Wilson’s words after losing weight spoke more to how shallow society can be when it comes to beauty standards and body image. Despite the body positivity movement gaining traction in recent years, the public still sees plus-sized women in a certain light compared to their skinner counterparts.