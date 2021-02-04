12 Serial Killer Movies And Shows To Watch On Streaming After Finishing The Little Things

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Little Things, the latest in a long line of serial killer movies that not only focus on the crimes but the detectives who sacrifice relationships and their sanity, was released in late January 2021, and by now, a lot of us have blown through the gritty drama and want more from the comprehensive genre. But with so many serial killer thrillers out there ranging from the good, the bad, and the ugly, deciding on one or a few such movies (hello, killer marathon) is no easy task considering there are thousands of over-the-top murder fests for every The Silence of the Lambs.