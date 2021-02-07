Where You've Seen The Little Things Cast, Including Denzel Washington

What do St. Elsewhere, Free Willy, and Mr. Mom have in common? Well, it’s The Little Things that connect them. John Lee Hancock’s gritty crime thriller about two detectives who will stop at nothing to track down a sadistic serial killer has one of the most stacked casts from top to bottom, including a few examples of “Hey, that guy was on The Wire.” Besides the trio of Oscar winners — Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto — The Little Things cast features some of film and television’s greatest character actors who make this haunting cat-and-mouse game all the more enjoyable.

But, when watching The Little Things, you may be asking yourself where, exactly, you’ve seen all of the different actors who fill up the screen through the film’s two-hour runtime. From former child actors to a few of HBO’s resident players, this tense drama has a little bit of everything. Say what you will about the movie and its trappings, but The Little Things cast is something to behold.