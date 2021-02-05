Henry Cavill Was Supposed To Play Superman In Shazam! After All, According To The Director

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe has had a unique life, full of peaks and valleys. After a rocky start, Warner Bros. seemed hit its stride with director-driven blockbusters like Aquaman and Shazam! The latter project was helmed by David F. Sandberg, and featured a brief cameo for Superman. Henry Cavill himself was noticeably absent, but it turns out he was originally supposed to appear in the origin story.