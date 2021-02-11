Upcoming Romantic Movies: 11 Anticipated Love Stories Coming Out In 2021

The year 2020 started out promising for the movie industry but things quickly shifted, and many major films expected for a 2020 release got delayed until 2021 and beyond. Now several of the anticipated films of 2020 are coming out in 2021, including romantic dramas and comedies. There are so many great romantic comedies in 2021. For example, in 2021, Netflix plans to conclude their romantic film series To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and The Kissing Booth. Netflix will release To All the Boys: Always and Forever in early 2021 and The Kissing Booth 3 will likely come out in the summer of 2021.

The romances of 2021 include some films with A-list stars, respected directors, and beloved singers. This is going to be a year for a lot more romance, starting with these romantic comedies and dramas.