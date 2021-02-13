The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things Cast: Where You've Seen The Amazon Movie Stars Before

Leave a Comment
It's pretty fitting that time-loop movies are becoming a bit cyclical in pop culture of late. We've seen more-than-our-fair-share of films — as well as shows — in this repetitive genre, many of which are often coping Groundhog Day's formula, and there's a good chance that we'll see even more copycats in the near future. Thankfully, several of these most recent examples are quite a bit of good fun, making the most of their premise. They're a fun time if you're looking for something that's both unique and, yes, familiar.
Some recent examples include, but most certainly don't limit to, Source Code, Looper, Edge of Tomorrow, About Time, Before I Fall, Happy Death Day, Happy Death Day 2U, The Final Girls, Naked, Russian Doll, The Endless, Palm Springs, and the upcoming Boss Level, to name only a select few. Now, we've also got The Map of Tiny Perfect Things to add to the cycle. Nevertheless, while we've seen a number of projects tackle this well-trotted narrative territory, Amazon Prime's newest teen dramedy is considered a fine new addition to the popular genre, most notably thanks to the charming lead performances from Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen.
In a cast filled with proven talents and relative unknowns, there's a chance that you recognize a number of faces seen throughout The Map of Tiny Perfect Things. You might be wondering where you recognize these talents from, while also being curious to know what other projects you can seek out to get better acquainted with these newfound talents. If that's the case, we're here to help. Here's where you recognize Amazon Prime's The Map of Tiny Perfect Things cast, which also includes Josh Hamilton, Jorja Fox, and Al Madrigal.
Kathryn Newton (Margaret)
As Margaret, a calculating young woman who's caught in a time loop, Kathryn Newton plays our female lead in Amazon Prime's The Map of Tiny Perfect Things. Most notably, Newton is known for her starring roles in HBO's Big Little Lies, Netflix's The Society, and CBS's Gary Unmarried. She can also be seen in recurring roles in The CW's Supernatural and AMC's Halt and Catch Fire. On the big screen, meanwhile, Newton's other starring roles in Paranormal Activity 4, Blockers, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Detective Pikachu, Ben is Back, Bad Teacher, and Lady Bird.
Also, in addition to these movies and TV shows, Kathryn Newton appears in All My Children, Mad Men, Dog with a Blog, The Martial Arts Kid, Mono, and the BBC's Little Women 2017 mini-series. Plus, the actress can be spotted in the music video for Post Malone's "Goodbyes," ft. Young Thug. Most recently, Newton had a starring role in Freaky. Next, she'll be seen in Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is currently filming.
Kyle Allen (Mark)
In the role of Mark, a seventeen-year-old budding artist who's trapped in a time loop, Kyle Allen plays our affable teenage protagonist in The Map of Tiny Perfect Things. Outside of this starring role, Allen is best known for his recurring roles in Hulu's The Path and American Horror Story: Apocalypse. Most recently, the actor was seen in this past December's All My Life. His other film credits include 1 Night and the horror anthology film, XX. He also appeared in Strangers and The Dead Diaries, as well as the short films, Never Leave Me and 3, respectively. Next, he'll be seen in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake. Also, outside of acting, Allen was the first assistant camera on 200 Degrees.
Jermaine Harris (Henry)
Playing the part of Henry, Mark's best friend, Jermaine Harris has a lighthearted supporting role in Amazon Prime's The Map of Tiny Perfect Things. Outside of this streaming title, Harris can be seen in several episodes of HBO's Ballers. He also made a guest star appearance in Spectrum Original's Mad About You. Away from these titles, Harris can be seen in the short films, Two Hand Touch and last year's The Fury Serum, respectively. This new Amazon Prime exclusive will, therefore, serve as the up-and-coming actor's first high-profile standout performance.
Anna Mikami (Phoebe)
As Phoebe, Anna Mikami has a prominent supporting part in The Map of Tiny Perfect Things. Away from this film, Mikami can be seen in Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and Vox Lux. Additionally, Mikami made a guest star appearance in CBS's Instinct. Outside of these movies and shows, the actress appears in a variety of short films, including Ookie Cookie, Lola, Like a Patch of Mud, Tell Tale (which she also wrote), Tiger Club, Ripple, and Paper Daughters. Also, she starred in three other short films, Clique Bait, Bed & Breakfast, and Due Date, which she also wrote and directed. Next, Mikami produced and made her feature directorial debut with Souvenirs, which was shown at several film festivals last year.
Josh Hamilton (Daniel)
In the role of Daniel, Mark's dad, Josh Hamilton plays a supporting character in Amazon Prime's The Map of Tiny Perfect Things. Most notably, Hamilton is known for his excellent supporting turn in Eighth Grade, for which he was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award. His other film credits include The Bourne Identity, Kicking and Screaming (1995), Alive, The House of Yes, With Honors, Away We Go, Margaret, J. Edgar, Frances Ha, Manchester by the Sea, The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), Dark Skies, Blaze, Experimenter, The F Word (which he co-produced), and Firstborn. He can also be heard in Ice Age. Additionally, Hamilton's television credits include 13 Reasons Why, Mrs. Fletcher, American Horror Story: Coven, Louie, Gracepoint, Madam Secretary, Elementary, The Good Wife, Law & Order, Sex and the City, Third Watch, and All My Children.
Most recently, Josh Hamilton appeared in episodes of Ray Donovan, Law & Order: SVU, This Is Us, At Home with Amy Sedaris, Bull, and Mrs. America. Next, the film-TV actor will be seen in False Positive and Tonight at Noon.
Cleo Fraser (Emma)
Playing the part of Emma, Mark's irritable younger sister, Cleo Fraser adopts a short-fused character in The Map of Tiny Perfect Things. Most notably, Fraser is known for her recurring roles in CBS's The Unicorn and Amazon Prime's Transparent. The child actress can also be seen in episodes of The Big Bang Theory, black-ish, Will & Grace, Days of Our Lives, Diary of a Future President, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Masters of Sex, Fresh Off the Boat, Bunk'd, Best. Worst. Weekend. Ever., The Last Ship, and You're the Worst. Additionally, Fraser's other film credits include Nation's Fire, Nightmare Cinema, 5th Passenger, and Chronic. Furthermore, she can be seen in the short film, Planeman.
Jorja Fox (Greta)
As Greta, Jorja Fox has a noteworthy supporting role in The Map of Tiny Perfect Things. Most notably, Fox is known for her long-standing role on CBS's CSI. The actress first came into prominence with her recurring role in NBC's ER, which transitioned into a recurring role in The West Wing, which aired on the same station. Her other notable film credits include Memento, Velocity Trap, and The Jerky Boys: The Movie. Additionally, on television, Fox can also be seen in Law & Order, Drop Dead Diva, Ellen, and Partners. Most recently, Fox starred in 3022. She was also a producer on several documentaries, including Extinction Soup, Roll with Me, Lion Ark, How I Became an Elephant, and most recently, 2019's The Animal People.
Al Madrigal (Mr. Pepper)
In the role of Mr. Pepper, Al Madrigal plays a notable supporting role in Amazon Prime's The Map of Tiny Perfect Things. As a comedian, the stand-up performer is known as the co-founder of the All Things Comedy podcast network. He also released an hour-long Showtime stand-up special, Al Madrigal: Shrimpin' Ain't Easy, which aired in 2017. Most notably, Madrigal was a regular correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. The comedian also frequently performed sketches on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. Madrigal is also the subject of Fusion's one-hour comedic documentary special, Half Like Me, which aired in 2015.
Meanwhile, as an actor, Al Madrigal can be seen in Night School, CBS's Welcome to the Captain, Showtime's I'm Dying Up Here, NBC's About A Boy, CBS's Gary Unmarried, Snatched, Punching Henry, Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place, NBC's Free Agents, and CBS's Broke, where he also worked as a writer. Most recently, Madrigal was seen in The Way Back and Disney+'s Muppets Now. Next, the actor will appear in Morbius, Happily, Hero Mode, Unplugged, and Violet. He'll also star in and co-write ABC's upcoming comedy series, Guerrillas.
Thankfully, the reviews are favorable for this new time-looping movie, and it sounds like it's one that's ultimately worth revisiting, which is quite appropriate.