Blake Lively Made A Great British Bake Off Handshake-Worthy Cake, But Ryan Reynolds Is Still A Pie Guy

Blake Lively is a master of fashion and of acting, and can apparently add cake decorating to her list of accomplishments. After creating a vivid and delectable-looking cake for her family, which includes actor husband Ryan Reynolds and a whole brood of girls, she shared the final results on social media, also mentioning her love for Netflix and ITV’s The Great British Bake Off (or The Great British Baking Show, depending on how you know it). Wildly, Paul Hollywood responded, but where does that leave she and Reynolds' dessert debate?