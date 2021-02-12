Blake Lively Made A Great British Bake Off Handshake-Worthy Cake, But Ryan Reynolds Is Still A Pie Guy

Leave a Comment
Blake Lively is a master of fashion and of acting, and can apparently add cake decorating to her list of accomplishments. After creating a vivid and delectable-looking cake for her family, which includes actor husband Ryan Reynolds and a whole brood of girls, she shared the final results on social media, also mentioning her love for Netflix and ITV’s The Great British Bake Off (or The Great British Baking Show, depending on how you know it). Wildly, Paul Hollywood responded, but where does that leave she and Reynolds' dessert debate?
On this side of the pond, Blake Lively is a bigger celebrity than Paul Hollywood, though the Great British Bake Off has nabbed a loyal following in recent years. Celebrity or no, gaining the Paul Hollywood stamp of approval just isn’t all that easy. Nonetheless, the internet is forever, and there is plenty of evidence the exchange between the A Simple Favor and Great British Bake Off star happened.
Both Blake Lively and Paul Hollywood shared a look at Lively’s kitchen handiwork, with Paul responding to her request on his own Instagram account confirming she has, in fact, earned a handshake from him. Separately on her post, the famous Great British Bake Off judge also told Lively “nice work” and offered her the handshake emoji.
The moment was apparently so sincere it didn’t even inspire some of Ryan Reynolds’ famous snark. I’m actually very surprised, because the two had a popular exchange on his birthday earlier this year in which he admitted he prefers pie to cake and Lively absolutely roasted him.
1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE. 2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles. Ryan Reynolds that’s who. Happy Birthday. I honestly can’t believe we’re still married.
Given that knowledge, I’m guessing the night of the unicorn cake he had his own ideas for dessert…
Of course, getting a Paul Hollywood handshake is a huge deal. Monumental. Not many bakers give them and they are only awarded by Hollywood if an early bake during an episode comes out to perfection.
I couldn’t remember the first time Paul Hollywood had extended one of his paws for the epic shake, but thank goodness for the Internet because there is an entire website dedicated to Paul Hollywood’s handshakes. Apparently, Ryan in Season 3 was the first to nab the honor and Hollywood has given the handshake out sparingly in the time since.
There was some question regarding whether or not handshakes would be given out during the recent season filmed during the Covid-19 pandemic, but the series ultimately filmed in a bubble, allowing for more freedom for the production. Some of the contestants were even able to bring their kids with them, which was delightful.
Blake Lively’s handshake came digitally from across the pond, which is perfect for pandemic times. Though, now she’s already gotten the handshake, she’s going to have to really shift outside of her comfort zone for whatever bake she attempts next.