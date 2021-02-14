When Zack Snyder's Justice League Will Be Streaming On HBO Max (And 5 Other Things To Know)

As the now legendary story goes, a sudden family tragedy forced Zack Snyder to step away from post-production on Justice League, at which point Avengers director Joss Whedon stepped in for uncredited work to complete it, including reshoots. The tonally dissonant result, released theatrically in November 2017, prompted fans, the cast, and Snyder himself to demand an official release of the filmmakers’ original vision of how DC’s mightiest heroes came together for the first time on the big screen. After much doubt of its existence and quite a bit of push and pull for years, it was announced in 2020 that justice would be served, finally.

If that was not enough to excite its biggest supporters, further news revealed that Zack Snyder’s Justice League would be more than just a reassembly of unused material, but a full, extended expression of the director’s intentions using both original and new footage. So, just what sort of surprises are we in for with this new cut and when can you watch it? We will clue you in on that and more in this quick, convenient guide to the Snyder Cut’s HBO Max premiere, starting with when to mark our calendars.