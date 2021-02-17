Bella Thorne’s Back On The Lingerie Train For New NSFW Shoot, This Time With Jordyn Woods And More

Leave a Comment
Bella Thorne may be an actress and an OnlyFans personality, but more recently her biggest foray has been into the world of music-making, which typically involves some sort of music video she can then release early to her subscribers. She shared a sneak peek at her latest project for the song “Shake It” which absolutely involves jiggling butts. Don’t say I didn’t warn ya.
The theme of the music video involves Bella Thorne getting “married” to Abella Danger, a noted porn star in the industry. The clip she uploaded to Instagram features the two of them getting intimate with one another while wearing white lingerie. Technically, the clip is “safe” enough to play on Instagram, but it was content created for her ContentxStudios, so NSFW enough I’d avoid in professional settings.
Apparently, Abella Danger isn’t the only big name Bella Thorne filmed with for a February shoot, as a separate post also lists work with Jordyn Woods and Malu Trevejo. Jordyn Woods, of course, is the famous reality personality who became a household name thanks to palling around with the Kardashians but who had a falling out with Kylie Jenner and the clan after cheating allegations and some additional Keeping up with the Kardashians Tristan Thompson drama. Trevejo is also a singer and Instagram personality similar to Thorne, though without the acting pedigree.
In the past, Bella Thorne has been the main attraction in these music videos, but teaming up with some other leading ladies for a shoot should theoretically bring some additional eyeballs to the table. In particular, Jordyn Woods’ profile has risen in recent months as she has landed endorsement deals and started hanging out with some bigger names like Lori Harvey and Normani.
It's worth pointing out that Bella Thorne’s main claim to fame is still starring in Shake It Up, a Disney Channel original series she starred in with Zendaya many moons ago. In this context, “Shake It” definitely takes on a bit of a different meaning. It's unclear if the video title, a video which will officially drop on Feb. 19, was an intentional reference or happenstance.
Over the last few months, Bella Thorne has released a slew of music videos, including a video shot partially in a bathtub and partially in other lingeries for the song “Lonely.” A second video featured the singer working through some stuff related to an “SFB” she ultimately dated, a relationship that clearly didn’t work out.
These days, she’s dating Benjamin Mascolo and experimenting with her hair color, but she does have a slew of movie projects in development, including Habit (opposite Paris Jackson), Masquerade, Time is Up, and Measure of Revenge, among others. I wouldn't be shocked if another music video comes down the pipeline somewhat soon either.