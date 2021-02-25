Upcoming Chloë Grace Moretz Movies And TV: Everything She Has Coming Up

This live-action/computer-animated feature-length film has been in the works since 2009, but sat in development hell for nearly a decade before Warner Bros. decided to move forward with the current version in October 2018, per Variety. Production on the live-action portion of the movie got underway in July 2019, a process that involved the animators coming to set to work with the actors who were allowed to improvise, according to Yahoo! Movies. Chloë Grace Moretz told the outlet that she looked to the work of Bob Hoskins in Who Framed Roger Rabbit to find the best way to act alongside the animated characters.

Originally slated to be released on April 16, 2021, Tom and Jerry was later pushed up to December 23, 2020 before again being pushed back to March 5, 2021, a date that was later revised again to February 26, 2021. Tom and Jerry is one of the Warner Bros. films set to be released in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously.