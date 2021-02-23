As We Inch Closer To Dune's Release Date, Looks Like There Could Be Good News For Fans Outside Of The States

In the case of Dune, given director Denis Villenueve and more (M. Night Shyamalan had some particularly blunt thoughts) were also unhappy with the Timothee Chalamet starrer getting the same treatment, the last we heard is that movie is still up in the air and that there were “active negotiations” between the studio that produced the movie and Warner Bros. Given all of the wishy-washiness both around the Warner Bros. plan but also just the general status of the pandemic, another date change would not surprise me at this point.