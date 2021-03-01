Upcoming Daisy Ridley Movies: What's Ahead For The Star Wars Actress

Chaos Walking - March 5, 2021 (Completed)

Certainly, the filmmaking process behind Chaos Walking, Doug Liman's troubled adaptation of Patrick Ness' sci-fi trilogy, has stayed true to its name. First shot in 2017, the intended franchise-starter underwent extensive reshoots following poor test screenings and a studio executive anonymously claiming that the original cut was "unreleasable" in its present state. It has bounced between several release dates, but now, Chaos Walking is finished and finally making its way into theaters on March 5th.

At this point, expectations are certainly muted for this long-labored movie, but the talent involved is outstanding. Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland play our lead characters, while Mads Mikkelsen, Demian Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, and David Oyelowo fill in the supporting cast. And the premise is intriguing, at the very least; it follows a mysterious girl who crash lands on a planet where all the women have disappeared and men are afflicted with "The Noise," which displays all their thoughts. Whether there's harmony amid the chaos will be determined when the Lionsgate blockbuster steps into theaters.