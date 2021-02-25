Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Jennifer Garner And Mark Ruffalo Just Posted A Totally Adorable 13 Going On 30 Mini-Reunion

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo in 13 Going on 30

Who can forget the ultimate warm blanket of a rom-com that is 2004’s 13 Going on 30? The movie starred Jennifer Garner as a preteen of the ‘80s who wishes to be thirty, flirty and thriving, and finds herself to be suddenly an adult and working for a major magazine in NYC. Garner’s Jenna shakes things up for her future body switcheroo when she reunites with her childhood bestie, Mark Ruffalo’s Matty, for some nostalgia and Razzles. Now the pair are jumping to the present day!

Over 15 years after the release of 13 Going on 30, Mark Ruffalo shared a brand new photo with Jennifer Garner that is so cute I’m ready to break into the “Thriller” dance right here and now. Check it out:

It’s so sweet to see the actors back together and all smiles as Mark Ruffalo references Razzles. Garner also posted the same photo, along with saying her “wishing dust worked” and she got a “perfect day” with her old pal. Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner came together on the set of Shawn Levy’s The Adam Project, which also stars Ryan Reynolds and Zoe Saldana.

Interestingly enough, The Adam Project follows Reynolds as a character that has to travel back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self and late father in order to save the world. Mark Ruffalo will play Reynolds’ father from the past, who is a brilliant physicist, who he hopes has the answers he needs. We don’t know who Jennifer Garner plays in the film, but wouldn’t it be perfect if she played his mom and wife to Ruffalo’s character? The Adam Project sounds like reverse 13 Going On 30 and I’m living for this reunion!

Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner clearly enjoy hanging out together and have a lot of love for 13 Going On 30. This past year, the Avengers actor shared a throwback photo of the pair to celebrate the film’s anniversary, and just look how cute these two were in the 2004 movie:

When the actor’s made the movie, it was a particularly exciting time for the both of them. Jennifer Garner was in the middle of her time as Sydney Bristow in Alias, and Mark Ruffalo had a particularly eventful 2004 with credits in Collateral with Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx, and Eternal Sunshine with Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet. Oh, and a young Brie Larson was right along with them as a child actor (prior to her role as Captain Marvel) playing one of the mean girls in the film.

This reunion image seriously has me excited for The Adam Project, currently being filmed in Canada, which will be Shawn Levy’s second collaboration with Reynolds after Free Guy, coming this May. Here’s hoping the pair will get a larger 13 Going On 30 reunion in the time travel film!

Up Next

Why Mark Ruffalo Was Almost Ready To ‘Hang It Up’ As An Actor A Decade Ago
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

Jennifer Garner Is Adorable Even While Hawking Hair Products In The Bathtub news 2d Jennifer Garner Is Adorable Even While Hawking Hair Products In The Bathtub Jessica Rawden
Ryan Reynolds' New Netflix Movie Is A Fun 13 Going On 30 Reunion news 5d Ryan Reynolds' New Netflix Movie Is A Fun 13 Going On 30 Reunion Carlie Hoke
13 Going On 30's Jennifer Garner Is Making Another Body Swap Movie, This Time For Streaming news 7d 13 Going On 30's Jennifer Garner Is Making Another Body Swap Movie, This Time For Streaming Sarah El-Mahmoud

Trending Movies

Dara of Jasenovac Nov 25, 2020 Dara of Jasenovac Rating TBD
To All The Boys: Always And Forever Feb 12, 2021 To All The Boys: Always And Forever 6
The Marksman Jan 15, 2021 The Marksman 5
The Croods: A New Age Nov 25, 2020 The Croods: A New Age 6
Promising Young Woman Dec 25, 2020 Promising Young Woman 10
Why Brandy’s Cinderella Holds Up Better Than Recent Disney Musical Remakes TBD Why Brandy’s Cinderella Holds Up Better Than Recent Disney Musical Remakes Rating TBD
CNN Anchor Apologizes For Comments About Tiger Woods' Accident After Backlash TBD CNN Anchor Apologizes For Comments About Tiger Woods' Accident After Backlash Rating TBD
Chris Hemsworth's Funniest Characters, Ranked TBD Chris Hemsworth's Funniest Characters, Ranked Rating TBD
Hear Me Out: The New Mortal Kombat Movie Can't Ignore One Major Piece TBD Hear Me Out: The New Mortal Kombat Movie Can't Ignore One Major Piece Rating TBD
Should Chris Harrison Return For Bachelor In Paradise? One Bachelorette Alum Has Thoughts TBD Should Chris Harrison Return For Bachelor In Paradise? One Bachelorette Alum Has Thoughts Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information