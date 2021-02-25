Jennifer Garner And Mark Ruffalo Just Posted A Totally Adorable 13 Going On 30 Mini-Reunion

Interestingly enough, The Adam Project follows Reynolds as a character that has to travel back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self and late father in order to save the world. Mark Ruffalo will play Reynolds’ father from the past, who is a brilliant physicist, who he hopes has the answers he needs. We don’t know who Jennifer Garner plays in the film, but wouldn’t it be perfect if she played his mom and wife to Ruffalo’s character? The Adam Project sounds like reverse 13 Going On 30 and I’m living for this reunion!